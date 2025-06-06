Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Manchild’ lyrics just answered those rumours about Barry Keoghan

The internet has this week been awash with rumours swirling that Sabrina Carpenter's new song 'Manchild' could be a diss track towards ex-boyfriend, Barry Keoghan.

The 26-year-old teased the song, which was released today (6 June) with a video of her sporting her trademark blonde curls and wearing a white shirt stood on the side of the road.

As Sabrina extended her hand to try and get the attention of the truck, the driver ignored her and drove on by.





In the days that followed, billboards began popping up around the US with rumoured lyrics to the track, including "Hey Men!", and "I swear they're choosing me and I'm not choosing them."

It was already going to be the song of the summer, wasn't it?

Once it was confirmed the song would be known as 'Manchild', naturally, everyone's minds immediately went to the title being a subtle dig at Carpenter's ex-boyfriend, Barry Keoghan, whom she dated for a year until December 2024. Neither of them have publicly commented on their split.

It certainly didn't help the rumours either that when the song was announced, Carpenter fuelled the fire and wrote, "This one's about you!" Was 'you' a nod to him?

However, now that the song is streaming, there's one key detail in the lyrics suggest that it might not actually be to do with Keoghan at all.

"Why so sexy if so dumb? / And how survive the Earth so long / If I'm not there, it won't get done / I choose to blame your mom", the lyrics read.

Those familiar with 32-year-old Keoghan will know that the actor lost his mum to a heroin overdose when he was just 12 years old, so frankly, it would be a bit savage to include those lyrics in the song if it was really an homage to him, wouldn't it?

In fact, it would seem the song is a dedication to the 'Espresso' singer's poor taste in men in general, confirmed in a post to X upon the song's release.

"It feels like the song embodiment of a loving eye roll and it sounds like a never ending road trip in the summer! hence why i wanted to give it to you now, so you can stick your head out the car window and scream it all summer long!", the singer wrote, before adding "and thank you men for testing me!!"

She's had a number of previous high-profile ex-boyfriends, including Shawn Mendes and Joshua Bassett, who is thought to be the inspiration behind Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drivers License'.

If you ask us, it sounds like Sabrina is merely gearing up for a hot girl summer with this track.

