Rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs has rejected a plea deal in the sex trafficking trial that could spare him a hefty prison sentence.

The 55-year-old is facing charges of sex trafficking and prostitution, following a string of allegations, including those made by his ex-partner and fellow musician Cassie in November 2023.

Most notably, Combs has been accused of hosting "freak offs" which are allegedly a nickname for prolonged orgies with participants often coerced into joining. He has denied all charges against him, but remains in custody.

Appearing in court on 2 May 2025, Diddy was asked by judge Arun Subramanian if he rejected prosecutors' plea deal, to which he replied: "Yes, I do, your honour. Thank you."

Opening statements in his trial are set to begin on 12 May.

Aerial footage appears to show Combs’ LA and Miami homes being raided by Homeland Security on Monday 25 March 2024.

Homeland Security said at the time in a statement: “Homeland Security Investigations New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available.”

According to TMZ, Combs was spotted at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport, with footage appearing to show him pacing around in the days following. Reports also suggest his private jet landed on the Caribbean island of Antigua the same day, however it is not know if Combs was onboard.

In the video, Combs was dressed in a white t-shirt and blue tracksuit bottoms. He appeared to be outside and was pacing up and down the pavement while holding his phone in his right hand.

“That's the body language of someone who just got bad news and is lost,” one person claimed.

Another argued: “This is how mfs be walking before they have to go inside the courthouse.”





Combs’ lawyer has denied the allegations. “We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies,” Shawn Holley said. “We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them.”

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 ranking