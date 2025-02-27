Selena Gomez defended by Taylor Lautner over 'cruel' online body shaming

Actor Taylor Lautner has come to the defence of Selena Gomez after “cruel” online body shaming about her weight.

The Twilight star took to his Instagram stories to slam comments that were made about his former love interest Gomez and her body.

Lautner shared a post that was created to show the comments made by online strangers about Gomez’s body in 2024 when someone wrote “It’s time for Ozempic”, and in 2025, when someone else commented: “She caved and got on Ozempic I see”.

The post highlighted how women’s bodies are constantly criticised in whatever form they are and Lautner is not here for it.

He wrote: “It’s a cruel world full of hate out there. You can never please everyone nor should you have to. In my experience it doesn’t make the words sting less, it just refocuses you onto what matters.

“And it sure isn’t the shape, color or appearance of your body. Daily reminder to all of us to not forget how beautiful you are inside and out… and to be a little nicer.”

Fans praised Lautner for using his platform to call out hate.

“I love that Taylor Lautner has been pretty open about his own issues with body image and being body shamed and is using that to stand up for a woman who is going through the same thing. Social media is great in that way,” one wrote.

Another said: “[Lautner’s] never beating the best ex allegations.”

Gomez faced significant backlash online recently after she was labelled a “ sick person ” by political commentator Megyn Kelly for crying over Donald Trump’s mass deportations of undocumented migrants.

