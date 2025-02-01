Selena Gomez loses over 700,000 followers amid tearful deportation video backlash

Selena Gomez has lost over 700,000 followers in the last month, during which she received backlash over posting a tearful video of herself crying in response to Donald Trump ’s mass deportations of undocumented migrants in the US.

The actor and singer took to Instagram on January 27 where she couldn't hold back the tears over the nationwide immigration crackdown which led to 956 arrests last Sunday, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), as reported by the BBC.

Now, statistics from the last 30 days, show that Gomez has lost 715,000 Instagram followers, according to Social Blade.

It comes as Gomez's video received negative reactions from both sides of the political spectrum, with people on the one hand noting how Gomez has the platform and resources to help.

One person wrote: "Girl You have the resources to do a lot. You could fund legal services, translation services, permanently fund mutual aid programs, direct action that disrupts raids, immigration assistance programs that facilitate these folks’ on their way in etc".





"I’m sorry, I cannot take her seriously girl… fund some programs or DACA renewals or host some workshops… idk what crying online is supposed to do for anyone," another person said.

Someone else added: "i hate when people who have power and resources to help/do something sit and cry or post ways to pray for people instead of doing something. how does she make absolutely everything about her?"

On the other, The White House fired back with video titled "Moms of Victims of Illegal Aliens SLAM Selena Gomez: You Didn’t Cry for Our Daughters" which included three women, whose children were allegedly killed by illegal immigrants, reacting to the Emilia Pérez actor's video.

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly also attacked Gomez for getting upset, calling her a "sick person".

"She’s unwell. Obviously, this is an unwell person,” Kelly said. “And by the way, anybody who takes their phone, works up in tears and posts a video of themselves crying into their phone is sick. That’s a sick person."

In the video, an emotional Gomez said: “I’m so sorry. All my people are getting attacked. The children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry. I wish I could do something but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise," she added the words “I’m sorry” on the post along with an emoji of the Mexican flag.

The video has since been deleted, as Gomez followed it up by writing: “Apparently it’s not ok to show empathy for people.”

Though, despite these losses, Gomez still has a large following on the social media platform with 422M followers.

Elsewhere, Selena Gomez in tears as she reacts to Donald Trump's order of mass deportations and Selena Gomez called a 'sick person' by Megyn Kelly following tearful video.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.