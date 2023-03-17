Snoop Dogg welcomed to Scotland with bagpipe rendition of 'Still D.R.E.'

Hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg has been filmed vibing as he was welcomed off the plane in Glasgow, Scotland, with a rendition of 'Still D.R.E.' on the bagpipes.

Snoop was preparing for a concert at the Hydro, rescheduled from last year.

Ross Ainslie was enlisted to play for the rapper, and said he even described the performance as "dope as f***".

But, he also gave him a traditional taste of the country, adding in a rendition of Flower of Scotland.

