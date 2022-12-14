If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.
If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.
Steven “tWitch” Boss, the legendary DJ on The Ellen Degeneres Show, has died aged 40.
According to TMZ, Boss appeared to have died by suicide.
Reportedly, Boss’ wife, Allison Holker, frantically ran to an LAPD station, explaining that he left home without his car which was out of the ordinary for him. Police later found his body.
In a heartbreaking statement to People, Allison spoke about Boss lighting up "every room he stepped into."
"He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans," she said.
DeGeneres also shared a statement, noting that she's "heartbroken."
Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
"I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia," she tweeted.
Boss began DJing on Degeneres’ show in 2014 and has been on board since it ended in May 2022. He then became an executive producer for the show in 2020.
But what really landed him the big break into the entertainment world was being a runner-up on So You Think You Can Dance in 2008.
He also dabbled in acting, getting roles to show off his impressive dance moves.
Boss played Jason in the Step Up movie franchise and appeared in Magic Mike XXL.
The celebrated DJ also hosted many reality TV shows, including Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings, hosting with his wife Allison on Disney+.
Boss is survived by his wife and three children, Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3.
Stars and organisations have posted emotional tributes to the beloved DJ.
\u201cI\u2019m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.\u201d— Ellen DeGeneres (@Ellen DeGeneres) 1671039830
\u201cStephen \u201ctWitch\u201d Boss \u2014 a dancer who rose to fame on \u201cSo You Think You Can Dance\u201d & brightened the lives of many on the \u201cEllen DeGeneres Show\u201d has died. Sending my condolences to his family and the dance community. This talented force won\u2019t be forgotten. Rest In Power, tWitch \ud83d\ude4f\ud83c\udffe\u201d— Ben Crump (@Ben Crump) 1671034586
\u201cAbsolutely devastated by this news. Stephen was such a wonderful loving soul, filled with joy and positive energy. I worked with him several times and he was nothing but amazing. I don\u2019t know what demons he was dealing with but my heart goes out to Alison. https://t.co/6KJT38SKyO\u201d— Paul Feig (@Paul Feig) 1671033329
\u201cSo very sad to hear about Stephen "tWitch" Boss. My heart goes out to his wife @Allisonholker and their kids.\n\nLet's all please continue to take mental health seriously and check on our loved ones, even those who seem to be the strongest. We are all dealing with something...\u201d— Jeff Conway (@Jeff Conway) 1671033513
\u201cThis is just so heartbreaking. Thinking of his wife and their three young children. \n https://t.co/W8aWOJe3Se\u201d— Abby D. Phillip (@Abby D. Phillip) 1671031772
\u201cLike many of you I\u2019m utterly speechless and so saddened to hear that a ray of light has suddenly gone out. Stephen \u2018tWitch\u2019 Boss, who brought us such joy on the Ellen Degeneres show, has died. Apparently self inflicted. Prayers for his family.\u201d— Deborah Roberts (@Deborah Roberts) 1671033406
\u201cStephen tWitch Boss, former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ has sadly passed away at age 40 \ud83d\ude22 \n\nSending so much love to his family and friends \ud83d\udd4a\ufe0f RIP \u2764\ufe0f\u201d— PrettyLittleThing (@PrettyLittleThing) 1671033064
\u201cOMG WHAT. Nooooo. \ud83e\udd7a\n\nStephen tWitch Boss, the famed DJ on Ellen Degeneres' talk show, has passed away. \n\nHe's my favorite \ud83d\ude2b R.I.P. Twitch \ud83d\ude25\ud83d\ude22\u201d— Big Perm U93 (@Big Perm U93) 1671029468
\u201cSo tragic. Rest in peace, Stephen 'tWitch' Boss. https://t.co/qgk36yoqip\u201d— Perez Hilton (@Perez Hilton) 1671029469
\u201cThis is devastating. \n\nIf you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, call or text 988 or chat https://t.co/lTmYzPxrRI.\n\n'Ellen' DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss has died at the age of 40. https://t.co/OyKRwYnlxj\u201d— Bhavisha Patel (@Bhavisha Patel) 1671030702
\u201cSo, so sad. #RIP\n\ntWitch dead at 40: Stephen Boss was Ellen DeGeneres' DJ https://t.co/qFE9xjnrno via @nypost\u201d— Michele Tafoya (@Michele Tafoya) 1671030563
\u201cDamn this is sad news. \nsending prayers to Stephen "tWitch" Boss's family and friends. \u2764\ufe0f\ud83d\ude4f RIP TWITCH\u201d— DJ Pauly D (@DJ Pauly D) 1671030513
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.