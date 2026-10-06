Have Swifties predicted Taylor Swift’s next move? Latest fan theory explained

It's been a busy few weeks for Taylor Swift, with the release of The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore which reached No.1.

But Swifties are convinced the pop star has already been hinting about what's coming next.

The theory first began when Swift shared a post about the making of her latest music video for her single 'Patient Zero'. She thanked her friends Colin Farrell, Dakota Johnson for starring in the video, as well as Cara Delevingne to which Swift ended the shoutout with "That’s what friends are for?”

Delevingne also shared a post on her Instagram thanking Swift for letting her be a part of the video and similarly signed off by saying, "that’s what friends are for."





Perhaps this may have been a coincidence of friends using the same expression... but Swifties soon noticed that Saturday Night Live just so happened to use the exact phrase regarding Taylor’s surprise recent appearance on the show at the weekend hosted by Johnson.





Given the amount of Easter eggs Swift is known for dropping for her fans to find, Swifties believe this can't be a coincidence.

One person posted, "ummm..." sharing screen shots of all of the posts from Swift's, Delevingne's and SNL.

If we wanted to go further down the rabbit hole, @nikkiking23 pointed out that "That's What Friends Are For" is a famous 1985 song by Dionne Warwick.

She noted how Warwick and Swift have previously tweeted each other, as the 'Patient Zero' singer posted back in 2020: "I just saw that you tweeted me!! I’m a huge fan and I respect you so much, thank you for wishing me well. I hope you have a wonderful holiday season, thank you for spreading joy."

After noting this, Nikki went on to share how there are 2,121 days between this tweet and SNL’s “That’s What Friends Are For” post.

Flip this around and the numbers is 1212 - an important number for Swift who announced The Life of A Showgirl at 12:12 a.m, while the number also happen to be Dionne’s birthday (December 12).

Meanwhile others in the comment section also noted how Swift said "give me 16 months" during her appearance on the New Heights podcast hosted by her husband Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce.

This episode aired on August 2025, and 16 months from then takes us to... December 2026, and Swift's birthday is also on December 13.

No doubt Swifties will be keeping their eyes peeled around this time...

Why not read...

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.