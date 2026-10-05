Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ returns to No.1 with ‘The Encore’ deluxe

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl returns to No.1, this time with the release of her ‘The Encore’ deluxe.

The Life of a Showgirl was first released in October last year where it became the biggest opening week for an album in modern history, selling over 4 million copies.

Now, the pop star is back to No.1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and also secured No.1 on the UK album charts with the latest edition of her 2025 album which includes four brand-new songs - 'Patient Zero', 'Cleveland!', 'Pink Clouding', and 'Babylon'.

Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott

It's not just Swift's album that is top of the charts as lead single 'Patient Zero' is anticipated to hit No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and also has went to No.1 on the UK Official Singles Chart.

This chart double in the UK also now means she's the only artist so far have three separate UK No.1 singles in 2026 - 'Patient Zero', along with “Opalite” and from the Toy Story 5 soundtrack “I Knew It, I Knew You.”

Additionally in the US, The Life of a Showgirl's return to the top means it has now been No.1 for 13 weeks - famously Swift's lucky number.

Numbers-wise, the deluxe edition collected 173,000 equivalent units in its first week in the US which comprised mainly from streaming given that Swift has not released physical copies of the deluxe album, according to Variety.

Meanwhile, Swift released a music video for 'Patient Zero' starring herself alongside Dakota Johnson, Colin Farrell and Cara Delevingne which premiered on the MTV Video Music Awards last Sunday.

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