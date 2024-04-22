Sydney Sweeney 'apologizes' for 'having great t**s'

An unphased Sydney Sweeney subtly hit back at haters with a humourous jumper that apologised for "having great t**ts."

Over the weekend, Sweeney took to Instagram with a string of snaps from her Mexican getaway with friends.

"Good times and tan lines," the caption read, with one photo showing the 26-year-old producer relaxing in a grey sweater reading a statement seemingly hitting back at fellow female producer Carol Baum who said that Sweeney is "not pretty" and "can’t act."

Sweeney's post was soon flooded with thousands of fan comments with one writing: "That shirt says it all, greetings to haters haha."

Another added: "Moisturized, hydrated and UNBOTHERED!"

In a statement, Sweeney's rep told Variety: "How sad that a woman in the position to share her expertise and experience chooses instead to attack another woman,

"If that’s what she’s learned in her decades in the industry and feels is appropriate to teach to her students, that’s shameful. To unjustly disparage a fellow female producer speaks volumes about Ms. Baum’s character."

The statement was in response to Baum, producer of films including Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Father of the Bride.

During a discussion with New York Times film critic Janet Maslin, she said, "There’s an actress who everybody loves now: Sydney Sweeney. I don’t get Sydney Sweeney," as per the Daily Mail.

"I was watching on the plane Sydney Sweeney’s movie [Anyone but You] because I wanted to watch it. I wanted to know who she is and why everybody’s talking about her. I watched this unwatchable movie—sorry to people who love this…romantic comedy where they hate each other."

She continued: "I said to my class, 'Explain this girl to me. She’s not pretty, she can’t act. Why is she so hot?' Nobody had an answer. But then the question was asked, 'Well, if you could get your movie made because she was in it, would you do it?'… That’s a very hard question to answer because we all want to get the movie made, and who walks away from a green light? Nobody I know. Your job is to get the movie made."

TMZ has since reported that Baum is "already expressing regret over the whole thing" and "wishes she never would’ve made her original comments."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.