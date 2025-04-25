Sydney Sweeney to star in huge video game adaptation with Wicked director

Sydney Sweeney will star in a huge movie adaptation of a popular video game along with the director of Wicked, according to a report.

Variety reports its sources have revealed Sweeney will star in Split Fiction based on the popular co-op game from Hazelight Studios.



Joining her will be Jon M Chu, who directed Wicked, and the script is being written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wench, the screenwriters for Deadpool & Wolverine.

Sweeney will executive produce the film too. It's not yet known if she will play Zoe or Mio.

Split Fiction is a multiplayer co-op game from Hazelight published by EA (Electronic Arts) where two players take on the roles of two unpublished writers, Mio who writes sci-fi and Zoe whose work is in fantasy.

They have both been allured by the potential of finally having the opportunity to share their stories with the world and players play through their stories and ideas; there is so much variety through its levels and gameplay.

They start as complete opposites forced to work their way through each level together before forging an unforgettable bond and each individual's story, plus the way their relationship grows, takes players on a unique journey.

It released to acclaim from critics and fans alike and was the first game that released this year to achieve a MetaCritic rating of 91 or above to earn it a must play title (it still stands as the third highest rated game of the year at the time of writing).

Elsewhere, Sweeney recently shared the one thing she 'can't get past' when filming nude scenes and Split Fiction's game actors Elsie Bennett and Kaja Chan have that magic ingredient every duo needs.

