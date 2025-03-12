Sydney Sweeney shares the one thing she 'can't get past' when filming nude scenes

Sydney Sweeney, known for her roles in White Lotus and Euphoria, opened up about the challenges she faced with public assumptions, especially when it comes to filming nude scenes.

Sweeney shared that it can be tough to shake off the audience's preconceived notions after her characters appear nude on screen. Despite this, she remains unphased and is willing to take on similar roles if they align with the story.

"People forget that I’m playing a character. They think, 'Oh, she gets naked onscreen, she’s a sex symbol', and I can’t get past that," she said during a 2022 interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Sweeney then said she has "no problems" with those types of scenes and "won't stop doing them." However, she wishes "there was an easier way to have an open conversation about what we’re assuming about actors in the industry."

More recently, on Tuesday (11 March), the 27-year-old actress was among stars sitting in the front row at the Miu Miu show during Paris Fashion Week.

Sweeney rocked a chic, preppy leather outfit, complete with branded leg warmers and a sleek brown rectangular bag.

She shared a series of snaps on Instagram and her look quickly garnered attention online, with one fan commenting: "Giving early 2000’s vibe and I'm living for it."

Another quipped: "Sydney Fashion is SUPERB AND SUPERIOR."

Meanwhile, a third fan added: "The fit is going crazyyyy."

