Sydney Sweeney's 'sick' thirst trap photo leaves fans in a dilemma

Sydney Sweeney 'broke the internet' over the weekend with a cheeky photo on herself in a wetsuit which she shared on Instagram leaving lots of her fans in a dilemma.

The 26-year-old Euphoria and Anyone But You actor shared a series of pictures on Friday of her relaxing on a boat in a rather revealing wetsuit, along with a shot including a couple of her friends, which was very complimentary to certain parts of her body (we'll let you figure that one out for yourselves).

Sweeney wrote in the caption for the post which has already been liked more than 4 million times on the platform, "i think they call this a thirst trap." For the uninitiated, Google defines a thirst trap as "a social media post, usually a selfie or other photo, that's intended to attract attention or make people sexually interested in the person posting it."









Regardless the post was indeed a 'thirst trap' and even had NFL star, DeAndre Hopkins gasping for air. 32-year-old Hopkins replied to the pictures with one word: "trapped."

However, the images, which have since gone super viral have left many people, (let's be honest, mostly men) very conflicted about what they should do in response to them.

In an attempt to play down the obvious allure of the photos one person on X/Twitter wrote: "No honey, I did not "Like" Sydney Sweeney's new pictures on instagram. I hated them actually. They made me sick..."

Another person wrote: "Having an extremely difficult time deciding whether to like Sydney Sweeney’s Instagram post or not. Do I show her I’m interested, or make her question why I might not be? I’ve been staring at my phone for hours."

A third sent condolences to his friend: "Good luck to my buddy Bryan who just liked Sydney Sweeney’s new ig pic. Go get her brotha."

A fourth compared himself to Ben Affleck's character in Gone Girl.

Before anyone gets any ideas Sweeney has been engaged to American businessman Jonathan Davino since 2023.