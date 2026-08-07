The waiting list just opened for 2026's most sought-after beauty advent calendar

It may only be August but sleigh bells are on the horizon because we've got our first sneak preview at one of the most-sought-after advent calendars of 2026 - and it's a good one.

Sephora's beauty advent has sold out for the last four years in a row, and if what we know about this year's 25-door box is anything to go by, we can expect a similar outcome.

Retailing at £225, it's a bit of a steal for anyone looking to expand their beauty horizons or just top up on some cult favourites - with last year's offering including the likes of Merit's Flush Balm, Malin + Goetz perfume oil, and a L'Occitane Body Oil.

This year's contents are still very much under wraps, but with the waiting list now open, we've had a very brief look at what to expect.

In a teaser image shared online, the outline of some of the products hidden in the calendar can be seen, including One/Size On 'Till Dawn Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray, a MAC lipstick, Kayali fragrance, and Makeup by Mario eyeshadow palette.

Given that it's usually jam-packed with some of the hottest sellers of the year, our early predictions are that we could see the likes of Rhode (which launched in Sephora at the end of last year), Gisou, and Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty.

What we do know, however, is that it's worth over £1,000, and contains 41 items - 27 of which are full-sized - and the retail giant has already dubbed it their "biggest ever lineup".





We know that having a display-worthy box to house it all in is equally as important too, and it looks like for 2026 they'll be sticking with a metallic theme.

"It's giving 'add to wishlist immediately' energy", one Sephora fan noted under the launch announcement.

"So ready for this", vowed another, while a third added: "My favourite advent calendar ever."

Customers that sign up to the My Sephora programme and join the waitlist will be entered into a prize draw for the chance to win one of three Sephora Advent Calendars, ahead of its general release.

Join the waiting list here

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