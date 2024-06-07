Calling all Cardiff Swifties: St David’s to host biggest friendship bracelet giveaway

St David’s Cardiff is hosting what will be the city’s biggest friendship bracelet kit giveaway tomorrow (8 June), ahead of Taylor Swift’s visit to the capital on 18 June.

Swifties visiting the city shopping destination during the day will be gifted one of 2,000 free friendship bracelet-making kits to celebrate The Eras Tour coming to Cardiff.

The bracelet kits have been designed and commissioned by St David’s and feature Taylor Swift’s song titles from her 11 studio albums. A select number of the kits also feature song titles translated into Welsh, allowing the lucky recipients to create an exclusive, unique-to-Wales bracelet.

Swifties will be able to pick up their free make-your-own kit in the St David’s Friendship Bracelet Lucky Dip to wear or trade when The Eras Tour concert comes to Cardiff.

The celebratory Swiftie event will be held at St David’s Cardiff on Saturday 8 June, in the Upper Level of the Grand Arcade next to River Island, from 9.30am until supplies last.

Helen Morgan, Centre Director of St David’s Cardiff, commented: “We’re incredibly excited to see global star Taylor Swift come to Cardiff and to be part of the celebrations with our Friendship Bracelet Kit Lucky Dip.

“2024 marks a summer of music for Cardiff and we love being part of guests’ experiences whether they’re shopping for the event, eating out, exploring the city, or coming simply to soak up the atmosphere.”

There will be a limit of one bracelet-making kit per guest at the Friendship Bracelet Lucky Dip event with 2,000 kits available. Guests will be required to sign up to the St Davids’s mailing list, and children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult.

For more details about the event and visiting St David’s, go to www.stdavidscardiff.com

