'Upset' Swifties react to Taylor Swift Eras Tour setlist shake-up

Taylor Swift kicked off the European leg of her Eras Tour in Paris, France last night and some setlist changes to the show have left Swifties divided.

The concert is one of four at Paris La Défense Arena and marks the first show Swift has performed since the release of her latest album The Tortured Poets Departmenton April 19.

Given that the show was already three hours long, fans were curious as to how the popstar would incorporate her newest songs into the Eras Tour and speculated which other tunes could get the cut.

At Thursday night's show (May 9), Swift sang a number of songs from TTPD including a mashup of But Daddy I Love Him/So High School, shortened versions of Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?, Down Bad, and, The Small Man Who Ever Lived, plus Fortnight and I Can Do I With A Broken Heart.





@thelifeofronie WHOS AFRAID OF LITTLE OLD ME PARIS NIGHT 1 #pariststheerastour #taylorswift #paris #frontrow #ttpd #thetorturedpoetsdepartment #erastour #erastourparis #fyp @Taylor Swift @Taylor Nation

The surprise song section remained as Swift chose to aptly sing Paris from her 2019 Lover album, and loml from TTPD.

These inclusions meant other parts were moved or changed around, such as the Red era was performed earlier, while the Folklore and Evermore eras were combined.

Consequently, some songs that were previously on the setlist were removed, these are The Archer (Lover), Long Live (Speak Now), The 1 (Folklore), The Last Great American Dynasty (Folklore), Tis The Damn Season (Evermore), and Tolerate It (Evermore).

Swifties took to social media to express their feelings about the setlist changes - and many were upset that one of their favourite tracks was removed.

























However, fans were also impressed with Swift's new TTPD section of the show with Swift saying last night: "As I like to call it… female rage: the musical.”





No doubt Swifties will be eagerly watching each Eras Tour show both in person and online to see what changes Swift makes next...

