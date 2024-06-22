Which celebrities attended Taylor Swift's first London Eras Tour show?

Taylor Swift performed the first of her London shows last night (June 21) at a packed out Wembley Stadium.

The pop star has three shows over the weekend from 21-23 June and will return to the capital for five further dates in August (15-20).

Speaking to the 88,446-strong crowd, Swift described London as "the most exhilarating city in the world," and for the surprise songs sung "Hits Different"/"Death By a Thousand Cuts" / "The Black Dog"/"Come Back Be Here".

Among those in the audience, there were several celebrities who attended the Eras Tour on Friday - here is a rundown of who was spotted:

Travis Kelce

Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce was seen at last night's show where he was filmed dancing to Lover,Love Story, and Look What You Made Me Do and accepting friendship bracelets from Swifties.

The Kansas City Chiefs player has previously hinted that he will be joining her when she performs in the UK.

“I think she's at Wembley eight times, which is mind-blowing that she can do that many shows at one stadium and fill that thing up,' he told Entertainment Tonight back in April.

"I played at Wembley once and I don't even think we filled that thing all the way up."

“London's always an amazing city, Paris is a beautiful city, and she'll be all over Europe - there won't be a bad show, I can guarantee you that.”

When asked if he would be in attendance at any of the shows, the Kansas City Chiefs player said: "You know I gotta go support. You know it."

Jason and Kylie Kelce

It was a family affair for the Kelce's as Travis' brother Jason and his wife Kylie where also sent in the VIP tent, in one clip Jason can be seen wearing a number of friendship bracelets.





Prince William

It has been reported that Prince William was in attendance at the concert last night with his children - Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, nine, and six-year-old Prince Louis - to celebrate his 42nd birthday and he was also joined by Zara and Mike Tindall.

This isn't the first time Prince William has watched Swift perform as back in 2013, he joined her along with Bon Jovi on stage at a Centrepoint fundraiser in London, where the trio performed ‘Livin’ on a Prayer’.





Keir Starmer

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer made a "Swift" campaign pitstop with wife Victoria to watch the singer perform at Wembley last night.

Salma Hayek





Actor Salma Hayek was reportedly at the first night of the Eras Tour in London.





Nicola Coughlan

From leading the latest season of Netflix's Bridgerton, actor Nicola Coughlan was seen in the VIP tent waving along to You Need To Calm Down.





Jonathan Van Ness









Alongside Coughlan, Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness was also seen and shared videos he took from the concert on TikTok.





Cara Delevigne

Actor and model Cara Delevigne was spotted at yesterday's show, and previously starred in Swift's Bad Blood music video back in 2015.





