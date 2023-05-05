The 22 funniest memes about Taylor Swift 'dating' Matty Healy

Following Taylor Swift’s breakup with long-term boyfriend Joe Alwyn was confirmed, it took just a matter of days for new dating rumours to begin – the latest being the 1975 frontman, Matty Healy.

Last month, it was confirmed that Swift and her actor boyfriend Alwyn had parted ways after six years together.

Since then, rumours about her dating Formula One driver Fernando Alonso began to swirl, only to now be replaced by rumours that she and fellow singer Matty Healy are together.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The pair are known to have been friends for years, but reports claim the couple are very much in love and “ready to go public with their romance”, despite both currently touring on different continents.

Fans, on the other hand, seem entirely unconvinced by the rumours and took to social media to share their thoughts via some hilarious memes.

One person asked: “Do taylor swift and matty healy know they’re dating?”

















































Even ITV got involved.













Another fan called on the powers of President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and others to intervene.





















While the rumours have sparked some hilarious responses, some fans pointed out that Swift has previously called on the media to stop trying to romantically link her with her friends.

In 2014, she tweeted: “As my 25th birthday present from the media, I'd like for you to stop accusing all my friends of dating me. #thirsty.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.