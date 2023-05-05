The 22 funniest memes about Taylor Swift 'dating' Matty Healy

Following Taylor Swift’s breakup with long-term boyfriend Joe Alwyn was confirmed, it took just a matter of days for new dating rumours to begin – the latest being the 1975 frontman, Matty Healy.
Last month, it was confirmed that Swift and her actor boyfriend Alwyn had parted ways after six years together.
Since then, rumours about her dating Formula One driver Fernando Alonso began to swirl, only to now be replaced by rumours that she and fellow singer Matty Healy are together.
Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
The pair are known to have been friends for years, but reports claim the couple are very much in love and “ready to go public with their romance”, despite both currently touring on different continents.
Fans, on the other hand, seem entirely unconvinced by the rumours and took to social media to share their thoughts via some hilarious memes.
One person asked: “Do taylor swift and matty healy know they’re dating?”
\u201c\u201cTaylor swift is dating the 1975 frontman matty Healy\u201d \n\nMatty in Manila right now:\u201d— esra (@esra) 1683162444
\u201cMatty Healy and Taylor Swift have the opportunity to do the funniest thing possible\u201d— mary (@mary) 1683159912
\u201cthe taylor swift and matty healy dating rumours are the kylie jenner and timothee chalamet dating rumours for people who have crumbs in their bed\u201d— SITA (@SITA) 1683189225
\u201cThe Sun reports that Taylor Swift and The 1975 frontman Matty Healy are dating.\u201d— lindsay \u2395 (@lindsay \u2395) 1683154188
\u201cImagining Taylor Swift asking Matty Healy what podcast he's listening to and him changing the subject.\u201d— Will Sloan (@Will Sloan) 1683200466
\u201cSomeone kiss Taylor Swift in a crowded room right now, it saved us from matty healy before\u201d— Stolen kisses, pretty lies (@Stolen kisses, pretty lies) 1683149094
\u201cTaylor swift leaving the Nashville show after being asked about matty healy \u201d— esra (@esra) 1683195257
\u201cso taylor swift is dating fernando alonso, matty healy, harry styles, and karlie kloss\u2026 okay\u201d— mia heard dbatc & clean live \u22c6\u02d9\u27e1\u2661 (@mia heard dbatc & clean live \u22c6\u02d9\u27e1\u2661) 1683150380
\u201cjason derulo has fallen down the stairs at the taylor swift matty healy rumored dating tl breakdown!\u201d— emma (@emma) 1683162990
\u201c(pictured l-r) charli xcx, george daniel, matty healy, and taylor swift enjoy an idyllic couples weekend away in sicily\u201d— Patrick Lyons (@Patrick Lyons) 1683208629
Even ITV got involved.
\u201cPOV: You're Taylor Swift meeting Matty Healy's dad for the first time\u201d— ITVX (@ITVX) 1683194239
\u201cChoosing to believe that Taylor Swift is only dating Matty Healy to get closer to Denise Welch\u201d— S (@S) 1683150319
Another fan called on the powers of President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and others to intervene.
\u201cDO SOMETHING??? @treepaine @UMG @POTUS @KamalaHarris @JoeBiden @DanceMomHolly\u201d— katie (@katie) 1683162701
\u201cthe taylor swift and matty healy dating rumours are the kylie jenner and timothee chalamet dating rumours for people who have crumbs in their bed\u201d— SITA (@SITA) 1683189225
\u201cMe when the media come up with the matty Healy is dating Taylor swift rumour article every year\u201d— esra (@esra) 1683149110
\u201cBREAKING NEWS: Taylor Swift seen stepping out in NYC with The 1975\u2019s Matty Healy\u201d— libby (@libby) 1683175917
\u201cThere\u2019s just no way Taylor swift and Matty Healy are dating right? Surely we can\u2019t live in a world we\u2019re Denise Welch could be Taylor swifts mother in law \ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d\u201d— ellen \ud83d\udc1d\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddee\ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\uddf9 (@ellen \ud83d\udc1d\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddee\ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\uddf9) 1683147132
\u201cif matty healy shows up at taylor swift\u2019s show in nashville\u201d— tammy (@tammy) 1683206622
While the rumours have sparked some hilarious responses, some fans pointed out that Swift has previously called on the media to stop trying to romantically link her with her friends.
\u201c"taylor swift and matty healy are dating" how about you mind your business\u201d— squid || fan account \ud83d\udc99 (@squid || fan account \ud83d\udc99) 1683153360
In 2014, she tweeted: “As my 25th birthday present from the media, I'd like for you to stop accusing all my friends of dating me. #thirsty.”
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.