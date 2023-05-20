Celebrities
A Taylor Swift fan's dad 'ruined people's day' after spotting her with Matty Healy
Fans of Taylor Swift have written an open letter to the pop star asking her to distance herself from The 1975 frontman Matty Healy.
Titled #SpeakUpNow, a play on Swift’s album Speak Now, set to be re-released July 7th, has sparked conversation from both sides on Twitter.
The letter, first posted by account @SpeakUpNow_13, expressed ‘disappointment’ with Swift’s recent sightings with Healy.
Healy has been spotted at multiple of Taylor’s shows as she embarks on a US tour, igniting dating rumours after Swift’s recent split from her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn.
Healy has faced multiple controversies for his actions in the past, accused of ‘engaging in racist remarks and making offensive jokes’ are some of the issues Swift’s fans, known as Swifties, have raised in the letter.
They write: ‘your voice holds tremendous power and right now your silence is palpable,’ adding, ‘we urge you to reflect on the impact of your own and your associates’ behaviour.’
The original account has since be deleted following criticising from fans and others accusing the user of having a ‘parasocial relationship’ with the singer. A term often used to describe the relationship between fans and celebrities, who have no idea the fan exists.
\u201cwe need to do a case study on parasocial relationships with celebrities because like \ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d\u201d— maxine (@maxine) 1684333657
Some quoted previous statements made by Swift about having people ask invasive questions surrounding her personal life and accused the fan of crossing boundaries. Others said those sharing the hashtag are ‘chronically online’.
\u201c@mgxine fr some of y\u2019all need to re-read this multiple times and then apply it to yourselves\u201d— maxine (@maxine) 1684333657
Others rose to the defence of the letter, saying you’re allowed to hold someone accountable.
One Taylor Swift fan account wrote it’s disappointing to see ‘a lot of hate and comments ridiculing this,’ adding, ‘it’s okay to love an artist and speak up when you are disappointed or disagree with them.’
\u201cI've seen a lot of hate and comments ridiculing this which is so disappointing. It's okay to love an artist and speak up when you are disappointed or disagree with them. \n\n#SpeakUpNow \n@taylorswift13 @taylornation13\u201d— The Swift Society (Inclusive Version) (@The Swift Society (Inclusive Version)) 1684377587
Some fans announced they had cancelled their pre-orders of Swift’s latest re-release, saying they don’t feel comfortable giving her money whilst she supports Healy and remains silent on his controversies.
\u201cToday- I\u2019m unfollowing @taylorswift13 and @taylornation13 for a while. I spent money I didn\u2019t have to go to her show in Arlington. Had been uncomfortable with some things but- this Matty stuff is something I can\u2019t overlook. As a teacher and a mom-I\u2019m gonna #SpeakUpNow @treepaine\u201d— Juls (@Juls) 1684339726
\u201cI just canceled my @taylorswift13 Speak Now vinyl pre-order. I\u2019ve previously bought: lover, eras tickets, (all 5) midnights vinyls, many (some shitty quality) shirts from TS. Not to mention two floor seats to Eras. I just don\u2019t feel comfortable giving her my $ now. #SpeakUpNow\u201d— aired ani (@aired ani) 1684392878
People of colour have shared the hurt they feel from Swift’s association with Healy, who made comments on a podcast earlier in the year about watching porn that humiliated and dehumanised black women.
\u201c@taylorswift13 #SpeakUpNow As a POC, SA victim, lesbian, and swiftie, canceling TS or making her a villain is not the goal, we just want to be heard and for her think of who she chooses to give a giant platform to. This time there needs to be an explanation, not just reputation.\u201d— max (they/she) (@max (they/she)) 1684371923
Swift and Healy have not made any public comments on the letter.
