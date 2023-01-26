The 1975's guitarist left fans in stitches during the Leeds date of their current tour, when he decided to cut Matty Healy off from discussing racism.

"These guys can cut me off whenever they want", the singer says, before adding: "I don't think it's racist to say that..."

Guitarist Adam Hann then instantly goes into their hit song "It's Not Living (If It's Not With You" to stop Healy talking - or saying something that would get him 'cancelled'.

