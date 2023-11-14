Taylor Swift 'never beating the sorcery allegations' say fans after viral video

Taylor Swift has hilariously responded to witchcraft jokes after footage from her Argentina gig shows a perfectly timed plane flying over the stadium while she was singing a lyric about a plane.

The last several weeks saw fans jokingly accuse the star of sorcery after a performance of her track 'Willow' looked as though she was performing a spell.

Now, Swift has turned to X/Twitter writing: "Never beating the sorcery allegations."

The clip shows the 33-year-old singing the lyrics from her 2022 track 'Labyrinth': "I thought the plane was going down/How'd you turn it right around."

The footage then shows a plane flying over the stadium.

Swifties flocked to the post, with one writing: "When you masterminded a little too hard……"

"You somehow planned this," another joked, while a third added: "TAYLOR SWIFT WITCH CONFIRMED".

"The plane watching you sing a sing about planes," one X user said.

One person humoured that the plane was a "paid actor".

It comes after Swift shared her first public kiss with NFL player Travis Kelce, which sent fans into a whirlwind. The clip surfaced on social media and showed Swift waving at fans after her Argentina show before spotting her boyfriend in the crowd. She runs over to Kelce, before hugging and kissing him. The crowd then erupts into cheers.

Swift has also been present at Kelce's games too, with stats that go to show she is his "good luck charm".

Broadcaster CBS shared a graphic titled 'You Belong with TE,' referencing Swift's song 'You Belong With Me'. It suggested that Kelce averaged 99 receiving yards per game, with it bumping up to 108 following Sunday's game.

It then showed a separate post when Swift isn't in attendance at Kelce's game when he's "left to his own devices" – a reference to 'Anti-Hero' – with just 46.5 yards per game.

