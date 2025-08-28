A young Taylor Swift predicts when she's going to marry in resurfaced clip

Taylor Swift seemingly predicted when she was going to tie the knot as an old interview has resurfaced after the pop star announced her engagement to Travis Kelce.

In fact, the 'Love Story' singer commented on how het music will always reflect her relationships and exactly at what age she'll be walking down the aisle.

“My music is where I’m always going to be personal. I don’t hold anything back in that category,” Swift said.

The interviewer then remarked, "And we’re not gonna find out until you’re married, and your mom’s here."

“So, mom, she’s not allowed to get married until she’s 35.”

To which Swift replied, “I’m not. No, it’s gonna be late. Late in life.”

Now, this was spookily accurate given that Swift is 35 years old and was this age when she became a fiancée - just like it was predicted in the interview.

Swift and Kelce announced this engagement in a joint Instagram post where the NFL player got down on one knee inside a beautiful floral garden.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," the post caption read, while Swift's song 'So High School' played - a track from her album The Tortured Poets Department that is reported to be about their romance.

There was also a close-up of the huge diamond ring, which appears to be an 8-carat Old Mine Brilliant Cut diamond set on a gold band estimated to be worth $550,000, according to Forbes.

