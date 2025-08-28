A clip has resurfaced of a 2016 Travis Kelce who was asked to choose among three woman celebrities whom he would "Marry, Kiss and Kill," following the Kansas City Chiefs player getting engaged to Taylor Swift.

Among the options was future fiancée Taylor Swift, as well as pop stars Katy Perry and Ariana Grande.

Kelce told Afterbuzz TV, he would reluctantly kill Grande, marry Perry and kiss Swift, as per TMZ, - and now nine years later he recently popped the question to Swift, with the loved-up couple sharing snaps of the proposal on Instagram this week.

In the engagement post, Swift's song 'So High School' is used from her album The Tortured Poets Department where she seemingly references this clip, as she sings "Are you gonna marry, kiss, or kill me?"

The clip previously made the rounds when Perry was spotted at one of Swift's Eras Tour shows in Sydney, Australia last year, where Kelce was also in attendance to support his then-girlfriend.

Perry took to Instagram to share photos and videos from the concert, which include a selfie with Swift as well as her reaction to the song 'Bad Blood' which is rumoured to be about a past feud between the two singers, which has since been quashed when Perry starred in Swift's 'You Need To Calm Down' music video in 2019.

The 'Roar' singer wrote for her post caption: "Got to see an old friend shine tonight."





Meanwhile, Swift also gave her beau a shoutout during her performance during 'Karma' where she sung "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs," a call-out she previously did when Kelce attended her show in Buenos Aires

This turn of events appears to have surprised fans who wrote: "The concept of Travis Kelce actually playing marry, kiss or kill with Taylor Swift as one of the options..."

