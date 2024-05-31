Viral image from Taylor Swift concert claims she is 'pregnant'

As one of the biggest pop stars in the world, Taylor Swift is no stranger to being at the centre of rumours and theories - and the latest one making the rounds online claims she is pregnant.

The speculation emerged on X, formerly Twitter where one user shared an image of Swift while on stage during her Eras Tour and suggested she is expecting with the caption: "Taylor Swift having a baby might save civilization," which received over 7.2m views.

Furthermore, discussion of Swift's supposed pregnancy continued on the platform as another person shared a video version of the image and added: "People are spreading rumors that Taylor Swift is pregnant because of this video."

But it wasn't just X, as the rumour also spread to Facebook where the same image was circulated and different users on TikTok commented on the topic - for example OBGYN and creator Dr. Fran (@pagingdrfran) called out those speculating declaring "It's none of your business," and her video now has over 2.6m views.

However, despite all the discussions the fact-checking website Snopes has declared this claim as "Unfounded" due to the lack of supporting evidence.

Swift herself hasn't announced she's pregnant via any of her social media accounts, while the singer's team representatives declined to address the question to Snopes on the record.

"You cannot tell from a video whether or not a woman is pregnant," Dr. Annie Frenkel, a specialist in obstetrics and gynaecology explained in a TikTok video.

So there you have it, don't take speculation seriously until we hear it from Swift herself.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.