Taylor Swift sends shock reply to fan who missed out on tour tickets

A Taylor Swift fan who messaged the pop star's official Instagram account got the shock of her life when she received a response.

The Swiftie named Amina shared her frustration with Swift at the ticket information not being updated in Australia.

Frontier Touring was providing updates on ticket availability for The Era Tour, but Amina wrote to Swift saying that updates were not being added to the official website.

"Hey Taylor, Australia tickets are on sale at the moment," Amina wrote. "And I don't know if you're aware but there has been promotions on Twitter getting a message out to let people know there is actually limited spaces available in Sydney and only tickets available on the Sunday night."

"But on the actual Ticketek website, it is saying general public is on sale for Sydney, on the website it doesn't say that.

"Many of us are missing out on tickets due to this. Just letting you know about this inconvenience," she added and then expressed her excitement to see the singer in Australia.

Amina then couldn't believe her eyes as she noticed her message to Swift's Instagram had been opened, and a reply was being typed.

She then shared what message she received.

"Hey Amina, I can get my team to look into it," the reply began.

"I'd like to give every one of my fans an opportunity to see me live - I can see why this would be an issue.

"Sorry so-so-so much. Love you, hope to see you in Sydney," the message concluded.





Since then, the video has gone viral with and 5.1m views 691,000 likes,

One person wrote: "I’m sorry but if i ever received a message from mother herself I would go FERAL."

"SHE SAID “LOVE U” AND SENT U A HEART YOU WON AT LIFE GIRL," another person said.

"This was on IG? Not me checking and she hasn’t read mine from 2013," one added.

"NO FREAKING WAY," another wrote.

Meanwhile, others weren't so convinced and believe it was edited by the fan.

One person said: "There is no way."

"This is very much edited," another person added.

Someone else wrote: "It’s probably her team who replies."

In a follow-up video, she addressed those who accused him of being "fake," by sharing her screen to show that it was Swift's account.

