Taylor Swift hints at covering Ryan Gosling song

Taylor Swift had the best response to Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt singing their very own version of All Too Well on Saturday Night Live.

Gosling was on hosting duties for the recent episode and joined by his The Fall Guy co-star Emily Blunt where they sang the duet during his monologue.

At first, Gosling wasn't going to chat about his Barbie character Ken on the show, but those initial feelings soon changed as he opened up through the power of music.

“You know, when you play a character that hard, that long, just letting go feels like a breakup and for processing a breakup, there’s really only one thing that can help: the music of the great Taylor Swift," the 43-year-old said while sat at a piano sporting his character's famous sunglasses and a white fur coat.



With that, Gosling got into his feels as he sang: “I shredded Venice Beach is true / My clothes were tight / But something about that spandex felt so right / I left my rollerblades in that big pink house / But I still got that fur coat and I’ll wear that right now.”

“If I said that I was doing fine, you know I’d be lying / ‘Cause I was just Ken and now I’m just Ryan."

That's when Blunt appeared and tried to get him out of his melancholic mood, but in the end, she sang in tribute to her Oppenheimer character, Kitty.

The song has since attracted the attention of Swift herself who shared the video via her Instagram Story and praised the actors singing.





The star wrote: “All Too Well (Ryan and Emily’s Version)!!! Watch me accidentally catch myself singing this version on tour. This monologue is everything," she wrote with a hand heart sign and applause emoji."

Gosling's monologue has been widely praised on social media with many calling it one of the best in SNL history.

