Ryan Gosling's Critics Choice win has become an instant meme

Ryan Gosling turned into an instant meme after bagging the award for Best Song at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday (14 January).

Barbie's 'I'm Just Ken' took the award over 'Peaches' from The Super Mario Bros. Movie, 'Road to Freedom' from Rustin and 'This Wish' from Wish.

The actor looked slightly horrified and confused by the announcement, with one X/Twitter user joking: "Ryan Gosling realizing he might just have to perform 'I’m Just Ken' at the Oscars."

"WAKE UP BABE NEW RYAN GOSLING REACTION JUST DROPPED," another humoured.

Meanwhile, another said Gosling's reaction to winning an award "made my whole week."

Writers Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt took to the stage to accept the award.

"Ryan Gosling, this is as much your award as ours," Ronson said. "You made the audience fall in love with this song with your matchless performance, so thank you."

