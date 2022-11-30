American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has another accolade to add to her list of achievements - as she's named the second-most streamed artist worldwide on Spotify Wrapped.



The 11-time Grammy-award winner came in second behind Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny on the global chart.

Drake came in third on that chart, followed by The Weeknd and BTS, who came in fourth and fifth, respectively.

She also achieved the top spot as the most-streamed female artist, which she also won in 2021, as noted by Variety.

The most streamed artists in the US chart were Bad Bunny, Kanye West, and The Weeknd, who came in the third, fourth, and fifth spots, respectively.

Swift's Midnights album, released on 21 October, got the number four seat of the most streamed albums on the US chart this year.

The album broke three Guinness World Records following its release as it became the most streamed album on the platform in a day with 184.6m streams.

Midnights also won a whopping six awards at the 2022 American Music Awards on 21 November.

Swift also broke the AMA's history for being the most-awarded musician, as stated in USA Today.

The "Mastermind" singer has won 40 awards from the awards ceremony alone.

Following all these successes, Swift released dates for the US leg of "The Eras" tour, which led to the Ticketmaster debacle that left fans frustrated at the website for freezing as they were ready to purchase tickets.

The artist spoke out in defence of the Swifties she's "super protective of" because of the hoops they had to leap through just to get the tickets.

"It's truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them," she said.

The Spring 2023 US tour dates for her "Eras" begins on 18 March in Glendale, Arizona's State Farm Stadium.

