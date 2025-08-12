THIS IS NOT A DRILL. TS12 is coming...

Taylor Swift appeared to reveal the title of her next album in a teaser clip for the next episode of her boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast.

Sitting side by side with Travis, chatting to his brother Jason Kelce, Swift revealed a blurred Vinyl album cover announcing, "This is my brand new album, The Life of a Showgirl."

The Kelce brothers gave supportive cheers before the clip ends, revealing the next episode featuring Swift will be out this Wednesday 13th August at 7pm ET.

