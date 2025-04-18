Manager makes her employees furious by not buying them Easter eggs

A manager left her staff fuming when she didn't get them any Easter eggs.

Posting on Mumsnet, the unnamed woman explained she had recently been promoted with a slight pay rise but didn't realise this would mean employees would expect chocolatey gifts from her.

She wrote: "I have recently had a promotion at work and now line manage 6 others. The increase in pay only works out to be about £8 a day compared to a big increase in workload/responsibility.

"I have also only been in this role for 2 weeks so haven't even received my first payslip yet.

"However, I have had several comments from my team this week about Easter eggs...pointing out that other managers had bought their staff one and when was I going to do the same. Some of these comments came across really sarky and it has made me feel quite bad for not buying any! It hadn't even crossed my mind tbh and money is tight at the best of times.

She added that she was unsure whether the staff "need to grow up" or whether she should "go to the shops now to try to pick something up" to alleviate her guilt and asked the Mumsnet forum what they thought.



They flocked to her defence. "I have never been given an Easter egg by a line manager or any other colleague," one said. "I'd think they were slightly mad. You're not in the wrong."

Another wrote: "They are being weird and childish."

But some sweet-toothed contributors thought she was in the wrong. "I bought my team chocolate, £1 each in Tesco. Everyone likes to feel appreciated," one boasted.

Another said: "If the company culture is that managers buy their team an egg then you are being a little bit unreasonable. The goodwill you will get for spending £6-10 on some eggs might well be worth it. (I appreciate that isn't nothing to you.....but still think it worth it.)"

What do you think?

This article was originally published 17 April 2022

