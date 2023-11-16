Taylor Swift fans unearth Travis Kelce's old tweets

Taylor Swift fans are always sleuthing for the next Easter egg so it was only a matter of time for Swifties to delve into Travis Kelce's old tweets.

The pop star and NFL player are headline news as the pair have been dating for the past three months, with Swift attending Kansas City Chiefs games, Kelce going to Swift's recent shows in Argentina where she gave a shoutout to "the guy on the Chiefs," during her performance of Karma and their very public post-show kiss.

So Swifties have taken a deep dive into Kelce's old tweets which are over a decade old, and like with most celebs whose old posts resurfaced there are some entertaining comments from their younger self.

But also other negative tweets have been discovered which fans have slammed as ableist, misogynistic, and fat-shaming.

Here's a glimpse at Kelce's past thoughts when he was feelin' 22 (and 21).

He was at one with nature and animals, despite misspelling squirrels.





What time is it?





We can all relate... but what is Kelce tweeting from?





Treating Twitter as a diary/calendar back in the day, and he misspelled the restaurant name Chipotle as “Chipolte.”





Expressing his love for Olive Garden is pretty relatable and the restaurant chain even recently replied: "It's a love story, baby just say 'when.'"

In a since-deleted tweet, Kelce wrote: "happy easter to all!!! #shoutout to Jesus for takin one for the team.... haha."



However, fans have also spotted and highlighted some problematic tweets from Kelce.

Most of these tweets appear to have since been deleted, while the gossip subreddit r/FauxMoi has shared an example of one.

One tweet read: "Haha just caught myself judging every person that walked past me whether they were ugly, fat, funny looking, sexy haha I'm trippin."

“As a man, You have something wrong with you if your going for girls that weigh more then you!!” another tweet from Kelce read, as per Daily Beast.

A third used an ableist slur in his reply: "they slow as hell cuz there parents have been talkin to them like they were re**rded since they were babies.”

People have been sharing their thoughts on the matter, and it has provoked mixed opinions.

One person said: "He was 21-22 then. Hopefully, he's grown up."

"I mean… how do such famous people not even think to have their teams go through and scrub their Twitter," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "People in these comments acting like misogyny, fatphobia, and ableism aren’t that big of a deal are weird as hell to me."

"Why is everyone clamoring to assume he’s changed?" a fourth person asked.

