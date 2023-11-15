Swifties can set sail on a Taylor Swift-themed cruise

From the record-breaking Eras Tour to the re-recording release, it has been an exciting year to be a Taylor Swift fan - and now Swifties set sail on a themed cruise next year all about the singer.

The aptly named "In My Cruise Era," trip from travel agency Marvellous Mouse Travels promises an unforgettable celebration of "all things Taylor," where fellow Swifties can "make new friends, dress up in our favourite eras, trade friendship bracelets, and enjoy everything this amazing ship has to offer."

It added: "This cruise is for all fans, so bring your besties, your moms and dads, your baby fans, and if you need someone to room with, post on our page and ask.”

(The cruise is not affiliated with Swift nor Taylor Alison Swift Rights Management Publishing (TASRM)).

How Swifties will react when hearing about a Taylor Swift-themed cruise... (The cruise is not affiliated with Swift nor Taylor Alison Swift Rights Management Publishing (TASRM)). AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko

The five-night cruise sets sail on Oct 21, 2024 from Miami, Florida to Coco Cay — a private island owned by Royal Caribbean, Nassau in the Bahamas, then there's a day at sea as the cruise ship returns to Miami.

Some of the events on the trip include a welcome cocktail party, friendship bracelet swapping (a tradition that began among Swifties at Eras Tour shows), themed dance and karaoke parties, Taylor Trivia and eras outfit themes for each night.

A place onboard is pricey as the double occupancy rooms that remain available start at $1573 while an Oceanview will set you back $1967 (but this includes the room itself along with the refreshments and activities in the price).

For more details, check out the website.

