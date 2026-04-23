Ticketmaster has announced it has caught scalpers with “thousands of illegal” Harry Styles tickets for his upcoming shows in New York's Madison Square Garden and plans to give them back to real fans at the original price.

In a post via social media, Saumil Mehta, the Global President of the entertainment company, released a statement providing an update on

"We caught scalpers using multiple accounts and fake identities to try to get around ticket limits and resell tickets for profit."

“We’ve canceled those tickets, none of which had been transferred to fans, and we are working with the tour to release them back to fans at the original price.”

He added, "You may have seen action on other tours recently," with one example being Ariana Grande's 'The Eternal Sunshine Tour' London dates, where scalpers bought tickets to resell for profit. This led Grande and Ticketmaster to work to get the tickets back to real fans by cancelling tickets bought by scalpers and allowing fans to submit requests for those tickets.

Mehta described how the cheapest and most in‑demand tickets are often targeted by scalpers due to the profit they can make.

“This impacts many tours and Harry’s residency was a huge target," said Mehta.

Now that they've got thousands of tickets back from the scalpers, Mehta shared that the tickets will be available to purchase at their original prices, where fans can request tickets.

Since sharing this update, musician and producer Jack Antonoff has responded on X/Twitter, writing, "You caught you?"

Last week, a Manhattan federal jury found Live Nation, the entertainment company which owns Ticketmaster, has been illegally operating as a monopoly and overcharging fans.

What are the ticket prices?

Out of the tickets, 19 per cent cost $50, 77 per cent are under $95, and all are under $130. It is not known how many tickets will be on sale.

Who isn't affected?

For clarification, he outlined all of those who wouldn't be affected by this, which includes anyone who bought directly from Ticketmaster, or anyone who has received transferred or resale tickets in their Ticketmaster account, or anyone attending the show outside NYC.

How do I have a chance at getting tickets?

Any fans keen for another chance to get tickets can now submit a request form between April 30 at noon EDT and May 1 at 5 pm EDT.

Each person can request up to four tickets for two shows, and your card will be charged automatically if you are successful.

However, submitting a ticket request does not guarantee you'll get the chance to purchase tickets.

You'll know whether you've been successful with confirmation emails going out by May 8 at 11.50pm EDT.

Elsewhere from Indy100, Harry Styles is curating a London festival - what you need to know, and SNL: 5 of the biggest moments from Harry Styles’ episode.

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