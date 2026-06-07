TikTok is obsessing over this French skincare brand – and its £6 serum is exposing luxury pricing

British beauty shoppers have spent years crossing the Channel (and filling their suitcases) in search of coveted French skincare. From viral French pharmacy hauls to endless recommendations of the products French consumers keep repurchasing, TikTok has helped turn what was once a niche travel tip into a full-blown beauty obsession.

Speaking about the internet's growing fascination with French beauty, Penny Grivea, managing director of Aroma Zone UK and Ireland, tells Indy100 she believes it comes down to a broader mindset rather than just products on a shelf.

"It's associated with simplicity, efficacy and the belief that beauty should feel effortless rather than complicated," Penny shares. "People are looking for products that are effective, multifunctional and rooted in expertise."

Aroma-Zone has quietly built a loyal following thanks to its affordable skincare, ingredient-led formulations and its viral hyaluronic acid serum, which is now selling at a rate of one every 10 seconds.

The brand started life in France back in 1999 as a family passion project, with education (not sales) at its core, something the founders still say defines it today.

Fascinated by plants, natural remedies and essential oils, the Vausselin family first launched a website dedicated to sharing knowledge around aromatherapy.

What began as a simple educational platform quickly took on a life of its own. As interest grew, so did demand for the ingredients being discussed, and the brand naturally expanded into selling high-quality essential oils and natural ingredients so people could actually try what they were learning about.

"For more than 25 years, Aroma-Zone has helped consumers understand ingredients, make informed choices and even create their own products," Penny shares.

Penny Grivea, managing director of Aroma Zone UK and Ireland

That education-first approach still sits at the heart of its appeal — especially at a time when beauty shoppers are more ingredient-savvy than ever, and less likely to be swayed by glossy campaigns alone.

Instead, consumers are increasingly prioritising ingredients, transparency and value for money, reshaping what "good skincare" actually looks like.

In many ways, Aroma-Zone's rise reflects a broader shift taking place across the beauty industry — one where people are no longer asking which brand looks the most luxurious, but whether the product actually justifies the price tag.

"I think one of the biggest myths in beauty is that price equals performance," Penny explains. "Expensive packaging, celebrity endorsements and large advertising budgets can all contribute to a higher retail price, but they don't necessarily make a formula more effective."

Penny says this reflects a growing shift in how people are shopping for skincare, with consumers more educated about ingredients than ever before — and starting to question what they’re actually paying for when prestige alternatives can cost hundreds of pounds.

Take its viral hyaluronic acid serum, taking over TikTok, a highly concentrated formula that has helped cement the brand’s cult following. Despite the hype, it costs just £6.50, roughly the price of a coffee.

Aroma-Zone

Formulated with 3.5 per cent hyaluronic acid, it has a lightweight gel texture that sinks in quickly without pilling or leaving skin feeling tight. It's also become a multi-tasking staple for many users, used beyond skincare to help soften and revive dry or damaged hair, with a refillable, alcohol-free formula designed for everyday use.

So how does Aroma-Zone manage to keep costs so low?

According to Penny, it comes down to "controlling much of the value chain, maintaining a direct-to-consumer approach and keeping marketing relatively efficient". She also points to word of mouth — now turbocharged by social media — which has helped the brand deliver "exceptional value without compromising on ingredient quality or safety standards."

"We believe everyone should have access to effective skincare and wellness products, regardless of their budget. In many ways, that's been at the heart of the Aroma-Zone mission since day one," she shares.

Now, with its first UK flagship at Westfield White City, the brand is betting that this shift is no longer just happening online — but in real life too.

What started as a French skincare curiosity on TikTok is, increasingly, becoming something you don’t need a Ryanair flight for – just a trip to Westfield.

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