Why some people think Tom Brady is starting an OnlyFans

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is seemingly not letting retirement get in the way of his fitness, taking to social media to share a selfie of himself in nothing but his underwear.

However, some people believe that he might start an OnlyFans.

On Monday (6 February), the seven-time Super Bowl winner shared the thirst trap on his Twitter after fulfilling his promise from a bet he made with his clothing line in June 2022.

During that time, Brady said he'd recreate the photos of himself in the underwear the models wore for his Brady Brand if the post got 40,000 likes.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

And when the Brady Brand official Twitter tweeted out it hadn't "forgotten" about the NFL legend's bet, Brady made sure to pay it in full.



In the image, which appeared to be in a bedroom with a window overlooking a tropical beachfront, he showed off his abs, biceps and pecs with his hand placed strategically to cover up his nether regions.

He also referenced fellow football players Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski, asking the two who have posed in underwear for brands if he did it correctly.

In another tweet, Brady plugged the exact underwear he was sporting in the image.

Despite this seemingly being a bet, people poked fun, thinking he might make his way to the adult streaming platform.

One person wrote: 'Tom Brady throwing out his OnlyFans teaser, he ain't slick."

"Tom Brady bout to start an OnlyFans and take all y'all's money," another added.

A third, who wants him to get back into football, wrote: "Tom Brady been only retired for one week and posting thirst traps or starting an OnlyFans idk just come back to football man."

Others quipped that their significant others were on the social media platform and could see Brady dressed scantily clad, with one writing: "Cmon Tom, my wife is on this app."

Check out other people's reactions below.

On Wednesday (1 February), Brady took to Instagram to announce that he was "retiring for good," which left some people skeptical as he announced his retirement last year but came out of it 40 days later.

"Thank you, guys, for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't change a thing," he said.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.