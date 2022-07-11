Tom Brady never passes up a chance to go viral, and now the NFL legend has jumped on the Minions trend in his latest TikTok post.

In case you’ve managed to miss it, the 'Gentleminions' trend has been taking over cinemas across the world over recent weeks.

It’s seen groups of people – mostly young men – rock up to their local multiplex in an ironic show of appreciation, all wearing suits to watch the new prequel.

Thousands of people have been dressing smart and getting involved, and now Brady is onboard too.

The 44-year-old posted a video of himself walking up to his own private jet, claiming he boarded a flight just to go and watch the movie.

"When you're on vacation with your family off the Amalfi Coast, but Minions isn't playing in theatres,” he said.

@tombrady You think I’m gonna miss a tiktok trend? Where we going?





Brady is the most high-profile name to get involved in the trend, and it didn’t go unnoticed by the official Minions account.

The verified account reportedly posted a bizarre message to Brady before later deleting it, writing “squeeze us like a deflated football” and posting a mocked up image of the quarterback embracing a minion.

Very weird indeed.



The ‘Gentleminions’ trend has helped The Rise of Gru to become a huge success, after achieving a $127.9 million opening weekend. It’s now crossed the $400m mark worldwide.

