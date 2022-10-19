In an attempt to explain how he feels balancing work and personal life, Tom Brady compared playing in an NFL season to military deployment, leading to backlash.

On his podcast, Let's Go!Brady spoke with basketball player Kevin Durant alongside co-hosts Jim Gray and Larry Fitzgerald about playing a professional sport.

Durant spoke about his internal battle between wanting to enjoy his life and wanting to continue his career.

Brady, who plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, agreed and added that deciding whether or not to play in a season was like a deployment.

"I almost look at a football season like you're going away on deployment for the military," Brady said.

"The reality is when it comes down to it, your competitiveness takes over and as much as you want to have this playful balance with the work balance, you're going to end up doing exactly what you've always done."

People online felt that Brady's comments were insensitive to those who served in the military.

Brady announced his retirement from football earlier this year but changed his mind shortly after to play another season with the Tampa Bay Bucs.

Many people reminded Brady that as a football player he was able to see his family whenever- a luxury that those deployed do not have.

People mocked the NFL player for making the comparison.

