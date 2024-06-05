Tom Hardy stuns onlookers by joining medieval festival's jousting competition

Tom Hardy is a man of many hobbies. He’s been known to take part in MMA tournaments over the years, throwing himself into Jiu-jitsu Championships unannounced and taking on members of the public.

Now, he’s surprised people again by getting involved in a jousting competition organised as part of a medieval festival.

The actor surprised crowds at the Loxwood Joust in West Sussex, England back in August 2023.

Hardy shared videos on his Instagram stories at the time, taking place in a medieval-themed brawl.

“This might have happened today… Random day out in the English countryside nipping to the shops,” Hardy shared on his Instagram Story on 13 August.

The actor was dressed in full chainmail and heavy armour. He joked “Thanks for the beatings,” adding in another Story: “Not quite BJJ [Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu] but not bad either.”

As well as a jousting competition, there was a royal banquet and displays of medieval weaponry like cannons and archery.

“Enter the magical Kingdom of Loxwood where you will be transported back to Medieval England to interact with the townsfolk and even rub shoulders with royalty,” the event’s description read.

Who knows where Hardy will pop up next…

He previously made headlines after winning the 2022 Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open Championship in Milton Keynes.

In an Instagram post, the actor revealed he participated in the championship as a part of global nonprofit organisation REORG.

“Addiction is difficult and complex stuff to navigate; as is mental health,” Hardy wrote in his post. “Subjects which are both deeply personal for me and extremely close to my heart.

“It is an honour to be able to represent the charity and my team REORG and the great work they do supporting the mental health and well-being of veterans of service, military, and first responders through the therapeutic benefits of Jiu Jitsu and fitness training.”

