Tom Holland candidly admits he was previously 'obsessed' with alcohol

Tom Holland has opened up about his journey to sobriety in a candid chat on Jay Shetty's podcast 'How To Find Purpose' where he admitted he was "obsessed" with alcohol before he quit drinking.

The 27-year-old Spider-Man actor has been sober for over a year and four months and initially decided to put give up alcohol for Dry January after a "very, very boozy December."

"I didn't one day wake up and say 'I'm giving up drinking'. I just, like many Brits, had had a very, very boozy December, Christmas time, I was on vacation, I was drinking a lot," Holland explained.



After giving up the booze, he noticed over the course of the next month that he was thinking a lot about having a drink.

"It was all I could think about. I was waking up thinking about it, I was checking the clock, 'When's it 12?' And it just really scared me."

As Holland came to the realisation that he may have "a little bit of an alcohol thing," he decided to stay off the drink for February too in order to prove he doesn't have a "problem" and shared how this impacted his daily life.

"I couldn't be social, I felt like I couldn't go to the pub and have a lime soda, I couldn't go out for dinner, I was really, really struggling and I started to really worry that I had an alcohol problem," the actor added.

After getting to the sixth-month mark on his 26th birthday (June 1), Holland described how he saw notable and positive changes in his life.

"I felt healthier, I felt fitter and I just sort of said to myself, 'Why am I enslaved to this drink? Why am I so obsessed by the idea of having this drink?'"

