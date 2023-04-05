Spider-Man fans notice Spider-Verse trailer has sweet message to trans community

The trailer for Across the Spider-Verse has been released, and Spider-Man fans have noticed that the clip has some hidden messages of support for the transgender community.

Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) will reappear in the sequel, and one shot of the fan favourite shows her bedroom with a transgender flag placed on a wall, which reads: 'Protect trans kids'.

What's more, it's not the only important cause being supported by the franchise too, as Miles (Shameik Moore) can be seen with a Black Lives Matter pin on his bag.

