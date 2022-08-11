Just as Pam & Tommy viewers were finally getting over that notorious scene and getting on with their lives, the real Tommy Lee entered the chat. And now, we're all back to square one.



In a move that shocked pretty much everyone, the Mötley Crüe drummer took to Instagram in the early hours of Thursday (11 August) with a full frontal nude.

No warning, no disclaimer, no blurring – just a simple caption that read: "Ooooopppsss".

Of course, the post was eventually removed due to Instagram's strict nudity policy. However, it is said to have remained on the platform for around five hours, vanishing in the early afternoon.

Machine Gun Kelly’s drummer, Rook, was left stunned, commenting: "I’M F****N DYING."

While comedian Ryan Sickler crudely commented, "Does the camera add 5 pounds?"

"OH MY GOD," fellow comedian Brittany Furlan added.

Followers were left horrified by the unsolicited d*ck pic and turned to Twitter armed with memes.

















Lee's X-rated snap also sparked a debate around why it was up for so long.



One said: "Tommy Lee's d*ck pic was on Instagram for 5+ hours before being pulled, yet queer artists get banned all the time for art that doesn't even show genitalia."

Another added: "Only Tommy Lee can get away with having his d*ck out full blast on Instagram and not get it instantly taken down".

According to their guidelines, Instagram acknowledges that while "people might want to share nude images that are artistic or creative in nature", nudity is simply not allowed.

"This includes photos, videos and some digitally-created content that show sexual intercourse, genitals and close-ups of fully-nude buttocks," they read.

"It also includes some photos of female nipples, but photos in the context of breastfeeding, birth-giving and after-birth moments, health-related situations (for example, post-mastectomy, breast cancer awareness or gender confirmation surgery) or an act of protest are allowed."

If an Instagram user violates the community guidelines, they have every right to remove the content.



They can also disable accounts, and in some cases, work with law enforcement when they "believe that there’s a risk of physical harm or threat to public safety."

To learn more about Instagram’s community guidelines, click here.

