Travis Barker shuts down rumours he had a fling with Kim Kardashian

Travis Barker has shut down rumours he ever hooked up with Kim Kardashian after comments resurfaced from his 2015 memoir.

The Blink-182 drummer's past remarks in which he called Kim "hot" and admitted to "secretly checking her out" resurfaced on social media after a clash between Kourtney and Kim aired on The Kardashians. The fightshowedKourtney expressing how she felt as though Kim was using her wedding as a "business opportunity," calling her an "egotistical narcissist" and a "witch" that she "f***ing hates".

Barker, who tied the knot to Kourtney last year and is the soon-to-be father of their first child together, has since called the hook up claims "ridiculous".

"You give people a little information and they think they’ve solved the mystery of ‘this is why they’re fighting.’ It’s just so ridiculous," he told the Los Angeles Times.

"It’s like, ‘Kourtney’s fans are worried about Travis. He’s a womanizer.’ Stop it," he continued.

Speaking about his memoir, he said he wanted to share "all that stuff because I wanted to move past it".

"It was therapeutic for me," he added. "That’s her sister," he said, referring to Kim. "She knows we used to talk. Nothing bad was going on."

This isn't the first time the rumours have been addressed either, after Kim turned to social media back in 2021 when a fan asked had the pair ever hooked up.

"NO! False narrative!" she wrote on her Instagram Story. "We’ve been friends for years, and I’m so happy for him and Kourt."

