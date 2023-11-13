Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcomed their first baby together after the birth of their son on 4 November.

44-year-old Kardashian gave birth in Los Angeles and reportedly has a strict “invite-only” policy in place for people wanting to meet her newborn.

Since his arrival, Blink 182 drummer Barker has shared clips from the hospital on his TikTok, revealing that he was practising drumming along to the baby’s heartbeat.

Barker shared a 1 minute and 13-second long video on TikTok, captioned, “Practicing to my babies heartbeat”.

In the video, he played on a snare drum practice pad next to Kourtney while in the background, his baby’s heartbeat could be heard coming from a nearby monitor.

The clip has been viewed over 990,000 times and in the comments, people were baffled by his decision to bring drumming equipment to a medical facility and were equally in awe of Kardashian’s patience.





@travisbarker Practicing to my babies heartbeat 🥁

One person commented: “He had to BRING that to the doctor’s office.”



Another wrote: “I love Travis, but this would seriously test my patience.”

“She’s a better woman than me,” someone else added.

One TikToker added: “This is too much.”

Fortunately for Barker, it appeared Kardashian herself was filming the clip, so she can’t have minded too much.

The birth of the couple’s baby boy came days after Barker revealed in a podcast that his name was going to be “Rocky”.

Speaking on the One Life One Chance podcast, the drummer was talking about upcoming work when he let slip: “There's a benefit for Hawaii that we were going to do, but it’s the week that Rocky’s due.”

