Travis Barker confirms baby name and due date on new podcast

The baby of Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian is imminent, and the Blink-182 singer appears to have confirmed the name and due date of the new arrival.

Speaking on the One Life One Chance podcast, the drummer was quizzed on whether supergroup Transplants would be reforming, when he let the news slip: "There's a benefit for Hawaii that we were going to do, but it's the week that Rocky's due," he said.

He confirmed the rumoured 'Rocky Thirteen Barker' was actually going to be the baby's name, and that he was expected on Halloween.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.