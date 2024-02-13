Travis Kelce asks Taylor Swift important question during Super Bowl afterparty

Travis Kelce asked Taylor Swift a very important question at the Super Bowl afterparty in Las Vegas following his victory on Sunday (February 11).

The American football star and his singer-songwriter girlfriend celebrated long into the night after Kelce’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs, beat the San Francisco 49ers to win back to back Super Bowl titles.

Celebrations began on the field after the game and continued at the afterparty at Zouk Nightclub, DJ’d by The Chainsmokers.

In a post shared on their TikTok, Kelce asked Swift a very important question as he sang the lyrics to a remixed version of Swift's song 'You Belong With Me'.

In text overlaying the clip, The Chainsmokers wrote: “Moved a song up in the set list for the occasion.”

Kelce could be seen standing in the DJ booth and looking around for Swift, singing his own version of the lyrics. He sang to her: “Are you in love with me? You belong with me.”

In the comments, Swifties gathered to express how sweet they think the couple are together.

One person wrote: “He so unapologetically loves her and I’m here for it.”

“The way Travis looks for Taylor as he’s singing,” another said.

Someone else pointed out: “He’s holding her jacket!”

Another person added: “Even if it was a total accident because he didn’t know the words, that lyric change was the best thing ever.”

At another Vegas nightclub, XS, the pair were also seen dancing to a remixed version of Swift’s 2008 song 'Love Story'.

