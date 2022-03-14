Kim Kardashian revealed that her ex-husband Kanye West once said her "career was over" in a trailer for their new series.

On Monday, the trailer for The Kardashians appeared on Hulu's YouTube channel and gave viewers a glimpse into what is going on in the family's lives.

For one, we learned that Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, want to have a child. We also saw Kylie Jenner, who was pregnant during filming, briefly address how her second pregnancy is public.

Additionally, Khloe' spoke on her relationship with her daughter's father, basketball player Tristan Thompson, noting that it is "complicated."

But one scene of the trailer pertains to Kardashian and West and how their relationship unfolded.

In the scene, Kardashian's voice-over said: "It is really hard with Kanye," as a clip of the rapper smiling and talking flashed on the screen.

And soon after, another clip of Kardashian appeared with her telling her sister Kourtney the following: "He told me my career is over."

"We have all the time and all the resources to burn them all to the f***ing ground," Kim continued in another scene as other members of the family were present.

The Kardashians | Official Trailer | Hulu www.youtube.com

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after seven years of marriage. And since October 2021, she's been linked to her boyfriend, Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson.

West has not been pleased with their romance despite his own relationships. West released a song with The Game called 'Eazy" during his fling with Julia Fox. He also urged his fans to attack the comedian, who he calls Skete,

Seemingly at his wit's end with the antics, Davidson began to mock West recently and said he was in bed with his wife as the two of them were texting in screenshots shared on an account belonging to the comedian's friend as their situation.

Elsewhere, in an interview with Vanity Fair, the reality star and mogul revealed some things that will soon be highlighted on the screen pertaining to her relationship with Davidson.

"[Viewers will see] how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know," she said.

Kardashian and Davidson recently made their relationship Instagram official as she posted a series of photos.

The Kardashians is set to air on 14 April on Hulu.

