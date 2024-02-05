Trevor Noah praised for Taylor Swift NFL joke at Grammys

Trevor Noah has been applauded for not making 'misogynist' jokes about Taylor Swift at this year's Grammy awards.

Last month, Golden Globes host Jo Koy made a joke about the number of times NFL cameras cut to her when she attends Kansas City Chiefs games to watch her boyfriend Travis Kelce, which went down like a lead balloon.

In contrast, Noah decided for a different approach with his Swift joke on Sunday night. During his monologue the South African comedian said: "I think it is so unfair how NFL fans have been complaining about the cameras cutting to Taylor Swift, like she's controlling the cameras at the games. Alright? Let her live.

"In fact, tonight, on Taylor’s behalf, you know what I’m going to do? I’m gonna give her a break. Every time they mention Taylor Swift, I’m gonna get revenge. Every time someone says Taylor Swift, I’m gonna cut the cameras to someone who plays football. Cut, bam."

The camera then cut to Hollywood legend and former NFL star Terry Crews who seemed delighted to be given the spotlight on the biggest night in music. The camera did also cut to Swift who also appeared to be enjoying the moment.

In contrast to Koy, Noah's joke has been largely praised by Swifties for avoiding the same tropes that plagued Koy's gag at the Golden Globes.

One fan said: "Trevor Noah is killing it as the Grammy's host. This is how you make a joke with Taylor as a punchline. He then went on to lift up Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eillish.... He's generating laughter AND love without misogyny."

Another added (in all caps): "THIS IS HOW YOU JOKE ABOUT THE NFL COVERAGE!!!!!! THANK YOU TREVOR NOAH. SHE’S LAUGHING."

A third said: Trevor Noah is such a good host like he’s referencing stuff that are current jokes (like the Kelly Clarkson joke, Taylor Swift NFL, TikTok removing music) but he’s not making it cringe he sounds natural."

Footage has also emerged of Swift giving Noah a hug after the ceremony had concluded.





On the night Swift's 'Midnights' record was named 'Album of the Year' making her the first artist in history to win that category four different times.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.