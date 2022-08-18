The fallout from Vince McMahon's unceremonious departure from WWE and subsequent retirement continues and now Donald Trump has been dragged into things thanks to an unusual legal document that the ex-president had drawn up.

In July, McMahon's 40-year-old tenure as the head of World Wrestling Entertainment came to an end as a series of hush money payments that had been given to women that McMahon allegedly had relations with, was reportedly by the Wall Street Journal.

A new report from the same publication claims that McMahon had paid $5 million to Trump's charities in 2007 and 2009 that were amongst the $19.6 million on company expenses that he had paid out before he left the company.

This was supposedly in return for numerous appearances that Trump had made on WWE television in those years, most notably in 2007 where he was a regular character on the shows in the build-up to and including Wrestlemania 23.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Trump was involved in a major storyline at that year's event where he and McMahon went head-to-head and back a wrestler each where the losing business tycoon would have to have his head shaved. As it would go McMahon would have his head shaved and Trump (who believe it or not was the good guy in the feud) the rest is history.

The Battle of the Billionaires takes place at WrestleMania 23 youtu.be





According to the WSJ's new report, Trump was actually so adamant that he didn't lose the match that he decided to have his lawyers draw up a legal contract that stated his trademark barnet wouldn't be touched at all even in the gravest of circumstances.

The WSJ's sources state: "Mr. Trump had his associates review the contract to ensure that under no circumstances would Mr. McMahon be allowed to shave his head, even if Mr. Trump’s wrestler dropped dead in the ring."

And some people call professional wrestling 'fake'...

The bizarre worlds of McMahon and Trump clash again it would appear and just as both men are facing the biggest tests of their lives. Trump is currently under investigation by the FBI for allegedly taking classified documents from the White House.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.