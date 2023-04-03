Vince McMahon reveals dramatic new look and WWE fans are stunned

WWE executive chairman Vince McMahon has caught social media's attention for sporting a brand-new look at WrestleMania.

The 77-year-old was spotted over the weekend following confirmation of his return for a two-year contract. While his responsibilities aren't entirely clear, people are currently more fascinated with his appearance.

Footage shared on Twitter shows McMahon embracing dark black hair and a moustache, which one person likened to a "villainous French chef in a kid’s comedy."

Another hailed his new look as the "best reveal at mania this year," while another joked: "That's not Vince McMahon. That's his evil twin brother."

It comes after WWE was sold to Endeavor Group Holdings on Monday (3 April) to create a "global live sports and entertainment company".



"Together, we will be a $21-plus billion live sports and entertainment powerhouse with a collective fanbase of more than a billion people and an exciting growth opportunity," McMahon said.

"The new company will be well positioned to maximize the value of our combined media rights, enhance sponsorship monetisation, develop new forms of content and pursue other strategic mergers and acquisitions to further bolster our strong stable of brands."





McMahon retired from his position as CEO following allegations of sexual misconduct and "hush money" in July 2022. He returned to the company earlier this year as part of the board which prompted rumours of a sale.

Speaking on CNBC's Squawk on the Street, McMahon said: "It’s the right time. It’s the right time to do the right thing. It’s been the next evolution of WWE.

"I could probably do what Ari is right now with UFC, it’d take me 10 years. In the time I’d grab those 10 years, he’d be 10 years ahead again. It makes all the sense in the world for all the synergies that we have, to extract all the value we can out of the marketplace."

