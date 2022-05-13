As the so-called Wagatha Christie trial continues at the High Court today, a solicitor has used their cross-examination to throw shade at Wayne Rooney.

The legal battle unfolding in the court was brought by Rebekah Vardy who is suing Coleen Rooney for libel after she alleged Vardy had leaked stories about her to the press.

It was a bombshell accusation that enraptured the internet as Rooney explained her investigation in a tweet and claimed: “It’s… Rebekah Vardy’s account.”

Now in the witness box in the high court facing a lawsuit, Coleen Rooney, the wife of former professional football and Derby County manager Wayne Rooney, is facing questioning.

According to a reporter at the trial, during one exchange the QC for Vardy subtly took aim at Wayne and his team.

Media editor for The Guardian, Jim Waterson, tweeted: “Coleen Rooney is giving evidence and says she ‘believes’ Vardy was the leaker.

“Hugh Tomlinson QC, for Vardy, says beliefs do not count as evidence: ‘You might believe Derby County might win the Premiership in two years’ time. It’s not evidence is it?’

“Wayne does not react.”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“They need to live stream this trial,” one person commented.

Another wrote: “My god I need more.”

One person said: “Poor Wayne.”

Someone else added: “If only she had replied: ‘It hasn't been called the Premiership since 2007.’”

Other savvy readers were quick to point out that it’s impossible for Derby to win the Premier League in two years as they have just been relegated to League One.

Someone wrote: “Impossible too given their L1 status. Coleen would be a fool to believe that.”

Meanwhile, another argued that the lawyers are brushing up their punch lines for the Netflix special.

“They're already thinking of how they're going to look in the Netflix version. Polishing their lines every night,” someone suggested.

It’s not the first punchline we’ve heard from one of the solicitors in the case as another managed to confuse Vardy with a Davy Jones reference.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.