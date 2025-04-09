White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood reveals the one reason she's 'anti-botox'

White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood has lifted the lid on why she's "very anti-Botox" and fans are praising her "refreshing" approach.

Lou Wood, who plays Chelsea in season three of the show, sat down with The Run-Through with Vogue where she discussed a range of topics from what it was really like filming in Thailand for so long, what characters she identifies with most – and her views on aesthetics.

Without shaming anyone, and acknowledging "people can do whatever the hell they want," Lou Wood explained how she recently bumped into women in the elevator who had Botox.

"We were talking about how it's obvious I haven't had it. I'm very anti-Botox," she told the podcast host.

She went on to explain that she has no intention to ever get it for one reason.

"For myself, because, you know, a lot of my career relies on these facial expressions. So I can't start freezing my face. It needs to move," she humoured.





The snippet has since been shared on TikTok, where it's racked up over 400,000 views and hundreds more comments.

"I am OBSESSED with her look and I’m so glad she understands her natural value. We won’t lose this one," one wrote, as another penned: "I love her, she’s so refreshing."

Meanwhile, a third quipped: "Absolutely nothing wrong with Botox, but there absolutely IS something wrong/sad with it being abnormal for a 31-year-old to not have Botox."

